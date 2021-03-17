Twins stacked again as postseason streak still looms large

  • Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, left, and first base coach Tommy Watkins speak in the dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    1/6

    Red Sox Twins Baseball

    Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, left, and first base coach Tommy Watkins speak in the dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) takes infield practice during spring training baseball, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    2/6

    Braves Red Sox Baseball

    Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) takes infield practice during spring training baseball, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Boston Red Sox Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    3/6

    Red Sox Twins Spring Baseball

    Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Boston Red Sox Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) works in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    4/6

    Red Sox Twins Spring Baseball

    Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) works in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) practices before a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    5/6

    Red Sox Twins Baseball

    Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) practices before a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • FILE - Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi spends a few moments alone on the mound after the 2020 season ended as the Twins lost the American League wild-card series to the Houston Astros in Minneapolis, in this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo. Still looming over spring optimism is the franchise's fall failures, with the major league record of 18 straight postseason losses. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
    6/6

    Twins Preview Baseball

    FILE - Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi spends a few moments alone on the mound after the 2020 season ended as the Twins lost the American League wild-card series to the Houston Astros in Minneapolis, in this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo. Still looming over spring optimism is the franchise's fall failures, with the major league record of 18 straight postseason losses. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, left, and first base coach Tommy Watkins speak in the dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) takes infield practice during spring training baseball, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Boston Red Sox Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) works in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) practices before a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
FILE - Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi spends a few moments alone on the mound after the 2020 season ended as the Twins lost the American League wild-card series to the Houston Astros in Minneapolis, in this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo. Still looming over spring optimism is the franchise's fall failures, with the major league record of 18 straight postseason losses. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVE CAMPBELL
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have returned largely the same team that won the last two AL Central titles and added some accomplished newcomers to help fill a few holes.

For all the familiar spring optimism, the franchise's historic fall failures loom large. Even Rocco Baldelli, as easygoing a manager as there is in the major leagues, won't pretend to ignore that all-time-record 18-game postseason losing streak.

“We have to play better. We’re going to stand up raise our hands and say that, but I also know that looking in that clubhouse that those are the right guys to do the job. Those are the guys who are going to go out there and win our next playoff game,” said Baldelli, who's entering his third year with the Twins and has overseen five of the losses.

Hitting was the biggest problem last season. The Twins scored the second-most runs in baseball in 2019 but ranked just 18th last year. In their two-game sweep by Houston in the opening round of the postseason, they totaled two runs on seven hits.

The Twins will be banking on bounce-back years by catcher Mitch Garver, right fielder Max Kepler and first baseman Miguel Sanó, and healthier seasons for third baseman Josh Donaldson and center fielder Byron Buxton. The arrival of four-time Gold Glove award-winning shortstop Andrelton Simmons has allowed the offense-oriented Jorge Polanco to move to second base and put .331 career hitter Luis Arraez in the super-sub, multi-positional role. The only regular who departed was left fielder Eddie Rosario.

“We have a really good offensive group,” Baldelli said. “We have a lineup that is capable literally of anything on any given day. I enjoy writing out our lineup, believe me. I wish I could say we went out there in the playoffs and did what we expected to do. We didn’t, but I think it’s certainly not far-fetched that in our next playoff game — whenever that may be — that we will be there and be ready to score a bunch of runs.”

NEW LOOK

The biggest boost to the pitching staff this year might actually be Simmons, who has been hampered by ankle injuries in each of the last three seasons but can field this vital position as well as anyone in the game.

J.A. Happ and Matt Shoemaker, with a combined 22 years in the majors, were added on low-risk contracts to fill out the rotation. Likely closer Alex Colomé was plucked from the bullpen of the Chicago White Sox, who'll almost certainly be the primary competitor in the division. Hansel Robles, who had a rough 2020 with the Los Angeles Angels, was another addition with ninth-inning experience who'll be asked to handle late-game outs along with Taylor Rogers and Tyler Duffey.

ROOKIES TO WATCH

Alex Kirilloff played so well in the intrasquad games at the team's alternate training site during the pandemic-altered season that he became the rare player to make his major league debut in the playoffs. The 2016 first-round draft pick is on track to take over for Rosario in left field, but if the team decides to start him in Triple-A then another top-grade prospect, Brent Rooker, could get the bulk of the early playing time. Behind them is 2018 first-rounder Trevor Larnach, giving the Twins a wealth of young outfield talent to tap for years to come.

BULKED-UP BUXTON

Buxton's tantalizing skill set has been frequently off limits to the Twins due to a litany of injuries over his career, largely due to bad luck or his aggressive style. The 27-year-old center fielder, who hit 13 homers in 130 at-bats last season, added 10 or 15 pounds of muscle during winter training.

FROM THE TOP

Kenta Maeda, who finished second in the AL Cy Young Award voting in his first season with the Twins, will start the opener on April 1 at Milwaukee. José Berríos will follow him in the rotation.

“I’m so happy that I may be floating a little bit,” Maeda said through his interpreter after being told by Baldelli of the assignment. "When I first came over to MLB, being an opening day starter was something that I never dreamed of.”

BEEN A LONG TIME

The Twins last won a postseason game in 2004 and haven't advanced to the next round since 2002. The only team that has been waiting longer is the Seattle Mariners, who haven't made the playoffs since 2001. The Cincinnati Reds have not advanced in the postseason since 1995, but they did experience a win in the playoffs as recently as 2012.

The 10,000 fans with tickets to the first home game on April 8 against the Mariners won't be worrying about that postseason skid, only giddy to be back at Target Field again after COVID-19 kept the gates closed in 2020. The ballpark for now will be open to 25% capacity.

“As much as I loved watching our team play, I found the environment to be soulless," team president Dave St. Peter said, “and I never really want to experience it again.”

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Wild’s Soucy banned 1 game for high hit on Coyotes’ Garland

    Carson Soucy will miss Thursday’s opener of a two-game series at Colorado.

  • Democrats see China as a test for Republican cooperation

    Democrats think they have a test for whether they can work with Republicans on anything: it has to do with China.What we're hearing: The White House is quietly supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer's forthcoming legislation to curb China's global influence to prove Democrats can still work with Republicans despite the GOP voting unanimously against the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.An interlude of bipartisanship could be an important prelude to another ugly fight expected over President Biden's infrastructure package.The Senate majority leader's team also sees this bill as a marker for whether Republicans are willing to give Democrats any win.Between the lines: Outcompeting China is an area in which Republicans and Democrats largely agree: It's the one issue on which Schumer (D-N.Y.) and President Trump saw eye to eye.That makes it the perfect bipartisan appetizer for Democrats before they move on to infrastructure. Top lawmakers expect that massive package will have to be forced through with the budget reconciliation process.Biden labels the infrastructure plan his "Build Back Better" agenda. It would fundamentally reconfigure the economy and introduce massive climate change initiatives many Republicans consider too progressive."President Biden welcomes work by Sen. Schumer and a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill to identify further steps we can take to increase resiliency in our economy," said a White House official. "The president and his team will remain in close contact with Sen. Schumer and other congressional leaders on the next steps." Schumer's anti-China legislation, which is still being assembled, would combine a series of proposals already put forth by lawmakers from both parties, sources familiar with the bill tell Axios. That would make bipartisan passage more feasible.The legislation is expected to on focus manufacturing, technology, 5G, supply chains and semiconductors, Schumer said last month.Top committee chairs and members are currently reviewing separate proposals so they can be marked up right away and stitched together on the floor, the sources said.This should make the process move fairly quickly, they added, with the goal of passing the bill as early as April. The Washington Post first reported on the accelerated timing of the bill.Details: Schumer and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), who introduced his Endless Frontier Act last year, will provide the main outline for the measure.5G legislation proposed by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and others aimed at producing alternatives to technology provided by China's Huawei is also expected in the bill.Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, is currently reshaping the American LEADS Act to gain GOP support for adding it to the bill, including from Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho), the committee's ranking member.Other Senate committees involved in helping crafting legislation include Commerce, HELP, Banking, Finance, Energy and Natural Resources, Environment and Public Works and Appropriations, per a senior Senate Democratic aide.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Vikings have offer on the table for former Minnesota CB Mackensie Alexander

    Do you want Bengals free agent CB Mackensie Alexander to reunite with his former team: the Minnesota Vikings?

  • Florida vs. FSU baseball preview

    Offer: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access! WHO: No. 5 Florida (13-4) vs Florida State (6-6)WHERE: Dick Howser Stadium WHEN: Tuesday, March 16, 7:00 p.m.WATCH: ACC Network Pitching Matchup Team Player W/L Stats Stats Florida Garrett Milchin RHP 1-0 9.

  • Falcons clear cap space by reworking Tyeler Davison’s contract

    The Falcons opened up a good chunk of cap space by restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan‘s contract this week and they created a bit more by reworking defensive tackle Tyeler Davison‘s deal. Davison was set to make $3.45 million in salary and bonuses during the 2021 season, but Zach Klein of WSB reports that he agreed [more]

  • Louis Riddick explains how Patriots are putting on 'an absolute clinic' in free agency

    The New England Patriots wasted no time upgrading their roster in NFL free agency once the legal tampering period opened Monday, and one ESPN analyst loves the team's approach.

  • AL champion Rays motivated to make another World Series run

    The defending AL champions flirted with winning the World Series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and are motivated not only to get back to baseball’s biggest stage but win it all after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. The Rays are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, their first AL East title in a decade and posting the best record in the league during a season shortened to 60 games and played while adjusting to strict protocols instated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kiermaier said reaching the World Series and losing whet the team’s appetite for more success.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Midwest region No. 1 seed Illinois had look of a champion down the stretch

    Illinois is looking like a pretty strong favorite in the Midwest.

  • Meghan McCain Somehow Blames Kamala Harris For Republican Vaccine Skepticism

    "The View" co-host linked a campaign trail comment from the vice president to Republicans not wanting the vaccine.

  • Triston Casas keeps reminding us he could one day be special player for Red Sox

    Nothing against Jeter Downs, who should have a nice career ahead of him as a starting second baseman, but if there's a Red Sox prospect worth getting excited about, it's Triston Casas, writes John Tomase.

  • Google searches reveal people are growing very worried about inflation

    People outside of Wall Street appear to be growing worried about the prospect for inflation, Deutsche Bank finds.

  • Report: Giants, John Ross agree to terms on one-year deal

    The New York Giants have reportedly added wide receiver John Ross.

  • Mariners hope next rebuild step leads to becoming contenders

    This was supposed to be a quiet offseason for Seattle. The Mariners weren't expected to get noisy until after this season, making the necessary moves to go from rebuilding franchise to hopeful contenders. For their part, the Mariners quickly disassociated themselves from former executive Kevin Mather and his opinions that led to his abrupt resignation.

  • Megan Rapinoe: Wearing USWNT jersey about equal pay, fans, future players — not US Soccer

    Megan Rapinoe said she doesn't feel in conflict wearing the jersey and fighting the federation for equal pay.

  • LeBron James reportedly becomes Red Sox co-owner as Fenway Sports Group partner

    James and friend Maverick Carter are now the first Black partners in the history of Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Liverpool FC.

  • Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

    Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.

  • Meyers Leonard reportedly traded to Thunder a week after anti-Semitic remark

    Meyers Leonard will reportedly not join the Thunder.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

    UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)