Twins’ SS Carlos Correa named American League Player of Week

<div><a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb/players/9573/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Carlos Correa;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Carlos Correa</a> #4 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb/teams/minnesota/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Minnesota Twins;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Minnesota Twins</a> celebrates in a Prince vest and guitar after hitting a home run against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb/teams/oakland/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Oakland Athletics;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Oakland Athletics</a> on June 13, 2024 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.</div> <strong>((Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images))</strong>

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is the American League Player of the Week as the Twins have won five straight games, including a four-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.

Correa hit 17-for-31 (.548) with three home runs, nine RBI, one double, walked twice and scored nine runs. He had an .871 slugging percentage and .576 on-base percentage. He led Major League Baseball with 17 hits, 27 total bases and runs scored.

Correa also had the first five-hit game of his career against the Colorado Rockies, the team’s first five-hit game since Byron Buxton did it in April of 2021. Correa hit a pair of homers on Sunday in the first of two wins over the Athletics. He went 5-for-10 with two homers, four RBI and scored twice in the twin bill. Correa is on an eight-game hit streak, and was also the first to sport a Prince-themed vest, hat and air guitar as part of their new home run celebration.

It’s Correa’s fourth time earning the honor, and first with the Twins.

The Twins finish a 10-game home stand with a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays, starting Tuesday at Target Field. They’re currently 40-32, 5.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central lead and have a three-game lead for the final Wild Card spot.