Twins shortstop Correa is AL player of the week

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was named the American League player of the week.

The Twins were 6-1 last week as Correa went 17-for-31 (.548) with three home runs, nine RBI and nine runs. He also had his first career five-hit game Wednesday against Colorado and had five hits Sunday in a doubleheader sweep of Oakland.

The 2015 AL Rookie of the year has an eight-game hitting streak that includes six multi-hit games.

Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who hit .450 with three homers and nine RBI, was the National League player of the week.

MLB also awarded "Play of the Week" honors to Twins center fielder Austin Martin for his catch Sunday that robbed Oakland's Shea Langeliers of a home run.

Top pick in 2019 released

The Twins released Keoni Cavaco, their first-round pick from the 2019 MLB draft.

The 23-year-old shortstop was hitting .144 in 104 at-bats at high-Class A Cedar Rapids this year.

In 284 minor league games at Class A or rookie level, Cavaco hit .212 with 23 home runs in 1,021 at-bats and struck out 408 times. He was the 13th overall pick five years ago out of Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif.

Etc.

* Randy Dobnak of the Saints was the International League pitcher of the week and teammate Matt Wallner was IL player of the week. Dobnak threw six shutout innings and struck out 10 on Saturday, and Wallner hit .519 in six games with five homers and 11 RBI.