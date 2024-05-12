Twins take rubber game from Blue Jays 5-1 as Carlos Santana delivers again

TORONTO – Something must have been wrong with the pink bats the Twins and Blue Jays used to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday. For the first 90 minutes, only Carlos Santana's seemed to work.

Bailey Ober retired 19 of the 20 Blue Jays he faced, striking out 10 in a masterful 6⅓-inning performance. Toronto righthander Alek Manoah nearly equaled him — but for Santana, whose three-run homer with two out in the seventh inning broke the scoreless tie and earned the Twins a 5-1 victory at Rogers Centre.

The win, the Twins' 17th in 20 games, captured the three-game series, the Twins' sixth consecutive series victory. The last time they won six consecutive series was in August and September 2010.

Santana had a lot to do with it, homering in all three games here this weekend. His Friday homer broke a tie in a game the Twins eventually won 3-2, and his three-run homer Saturday gave them a six-run lead that the pitching staff couldn't hold.

For one pressure-packed inning, it appeared that Toronto might repeat Saturday's rally. After Ober topped 100 pitches by striking out Daulton Varsho to open the seventh inning — the third time in four games a Twins starter has been allowed to reach triple-digit pitches — Cole Sands was summoned to relieve him.

But Sands walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr., gave up a single to Bo Bichette and after Davis Schneider narrowly pulled an apparent double that went foul by a couple of feet, hit him with a pitch, loading the bases. Lefthander Kody Funderburk took over at that point, and though he gave up a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Danny Jansen, Funderburk ended the threat by striking out Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a pitch several inches above the strike zone.

Funderburk wound up retiring all five hitters he faced, and Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth inning for his seventh consecutive scoreless outing since coming off the injured list.

The Twins added two insurance runs in the eighth inning against reliever Erik Swanson, when Max Kepler extended his career-best 14-game hitting streak with a two-out, two-run double. It was Kepler's seventh double in eight games.

Ober gave up only one hit and has a 2.16 ERA since giving up eight runs in 1⅓ innings in his first start of the season at Kansas City.