Twins take on the Rays on home winning streak

Tampa Bay Rays (34-38, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (40-32, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (6-6, 5.33 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -154, Rays +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Minnesota is 40-32 overall and 22-14 at home. The Twins have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .413.

Tampa Bay is 34-38 overall and 15-15 in road games. Rays hitters have a collective .307 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 12 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 13-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 10 home runs while slugging .462. Yandy Diaz is 15-for-43 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .326 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jose Caballero: day-to-day (illness), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.