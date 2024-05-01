Twins rally past White Sox for 10th straight victory

CHICAGO — There’s a feeling around the Twins these days, one that didn’t seem to be there a couple weeks ago. It’s a confidence that no matter the situation, somehow, some way, they will find a path to victory.

That’s the kind of swagger that comes when a team is on a 10-game winning streak, as the Twins are after rallying Wednesday afternoon Chicago to beat the White Sox 10-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field. It’s just the eighth time in club history that the team has extended a winning streak into double digits.

“It’s one of those things where you get to really identify what momentum feels like and positive energy feels like and guys feeding off each other,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s what’s going on here right now. … When that starts to happen, you feel like you’re going to win every game.”

Yes, the Twins have taken advantage of a soft spot in their schedule — seven of those games came against the White Sox, a team that has won a major league-worst six games, and the other three came against the lowly Angels in Anaheim.

But rattling off 10 straight wins, which no Twins team has done since 2008, isn’t easy, no matter who the competition is. It’s taken contributions from everyone — and maybe some help from a lucky summer sausage, one which was tossed to Alex Kirilloff after his fifth-inning home run.

The Twins (17-13) trailed for much of the day after Bailey Ober gave up a pair of runs in the first inning. And for a while, whenever they scored, the White Sox (6-25) seemed to have an answer.

“The whole time after that first inning, I was just trying to keep us in the game, just trying to minimize all the damage, minimize all the hits,” Ober said. “They tacked on some, a few, later. But I was trying to go out there and keep throwing.”

He did that, and once the game turned into a battle of bullpens, the Twins had a clear advantage, using some help from Chicago’s relief corps to break through.

The Twins drew three walks in the sixth inning before Willi Castro hit a ball softly toward shortstop Paul DeJong that looked as if it would be turned into an inning-ending double play. Instead, the ball rolled under DeJong’s glove, allowing a pair of runs to score and tie the game 4-4.

The next inning, the Twins drew another pair of walks and took a two-run lead, their first of the day, on Max Kepler and Jose Miranda singles.

Miranda came in for Byron Buxton, who departed early in the second inning after experiencing right knee soreness on a stolen base attempt. Baldelli said the Twins would have imaging done and expected to know more about Buxton’s status on Friday.

But Miranda coming in and making his impact felt — he had three hits in the game off the bench — is a good example of why the Twins are now headed back home winners of 10 straight.

“We knew we had an opportunity coming into this stretch to turn the page a little bit and have a fresh start,” said catcher Ryan Jeffers, who delivered two big insurance runs with a ninth-inning double. “I don’t think anyone in here expected to go 10-0, but we played really good baseball.”