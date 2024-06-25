Twins put starter Chris Paddack on injured list

PHOENIX – The Twins have an opening in their starting rotation after they placed Chris Paddack on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of right shoulder fatigue.

Reliever Ronny Henriquez was promoted for the Twins' series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Paddack, whose IL stint was retroactive to Saturday, was scheduled to make his next start Thursday.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli hinted an IL stint was a possibility for Paddack after his average fastball velocity was down 2 mph when he pitched last Friday in Oakland.

"We may get to that point," Baldelli said last Saturday. "I can't tell you as we sit here this morning in this office that we're at that point and that we're doing anything different. We'll probably take a day or two and assess where he's at, see how Paddy's doing."

Paddack reported feeling a "dead arm" after his last start, something he dealt with last month, too. In his last two starts, both against Oakland, he has yielded 10 hits and eight runs in seven innings with only three strikeouts. Across his last eight starts, he has yielded a 6.15 ERA.

The Twins have used only six starting pitchers this season, tied for the lowest in the majors. They have two starting pitchers on their 40-man roster at Class AAA: Louie Varland and Caleb Boushley. Varland pitched Sunday, allowing 11 hits and 11 earned runs in 2⅓ innings, so he's not lined up to start Thursday on regular rest. Boushley has been used only as a reliever in the big leagues, though he has an 8-1 record and a 3.52 ERA in 13 starts with the St. Paul Saints.

Pitching prospect David Festa, 24, is another candidate to enter the rotation and the Twins have one open spot on their 40-man roster. He's posted a 3-2 record and a 3.77 ERA in 14 starts with 87 strikeouts and 24 walks in 59 2/3 innings.