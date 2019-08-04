Twins put Buxton, Pineda on injured list Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) hands fans his gloves at the end of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday July 28, 2019, in Chicago. The Minnesota Twins won 11-1. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Twins will be minus often-injured center fielder Byron Buxton and pitcher Michael Pineda for a while.

The AL Central leaders put both of them on the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game against Kansas City.

Buxton is out with a problem in his left shoulder, marking his third stint on the IL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buxton, who was hurt Thursday in Miami, is batting .262 with 10 homers, 30 doubles, four triples, 46 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He's also one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball.

''We find ways to continually get it done,'' Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. ''Obviously a tough day for Buck and for us. But that being said, he's going to work through the rehab part of this process and hopefully in a few weeks we have some good positive updates and we can get him back out there.''

Pineda is out with a right triceps strain. He's made 21 starts and is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA.

Minnesota recalled right-hander Zack Littell and outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester.

Also rejoining the Twins is first baseman C.J. Cron, who returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Cron, who missed 12 games with a right thumb inflammation, is batting .263 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs in 83 games. Left-hander Lewis Thorpe was optioned to Rochester to make room for Cron.

Buxton previously missed 13 games this season with a bruised right wrist and 10 games with concussion-like symptoms.

''The reason these things do happen is because he does things on the field no one else does,'' Baldelli said. ''He moves very fast, he has no fear, he goes out there to make plays that nobody else in baseball can make. And he continually does. And sometimes, because of that, he puts himself at risk.''

---

Story continues

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports