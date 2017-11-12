Twins’ prospect LaMonte Wade injured in brutal outfield collision during AFL game

Twins’ outfielder LaMonte Wade left Saturday’s AFL Military Appreciation Game after sustaining a blow to the “head and neck area,” per reports from MLB.com’s William Boor.

Wade collided with Cardinals’ prospect Oscar Mercado while diving for an Austin Riley fly ball in the top of the second inning. According to Boor, he was down on the field for several minutes before being removed from the game on a stretcher. He has been stabilized and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Scary moment tonight at the AFL military appreciation game as LaMonte Wade was injured on a diving catch. pic.twitter.com/i9qNL59K5t — East Village Times (@EVT_News) November 12, 2017





The 23-year-old outfielder is in his third year of pro ball with the Twins’ organization. He was drafted in the ninth round of the 2015 amateur draft and currently ranks 17th-best in Minnesota’s system (via MLB Pipeline). He slashed .292/.397/.408 during his first Double-A run in 2017, collecting seven home runs, nine stolen bases and an .805 OPS over 519 plate appearances.

