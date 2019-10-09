Twins pick up Nelson Cruz’s 2020 option

In the least-shocking news that will happen today — including the sunrise/sunset report in the corner of the weather page — Jon Heyman reports that the Minnesota Twins will pick up Nelson Cruz‘s 2020 option. It will pay the slugger $12 million.

Cruz signed a one-year, $14.3 million deal with the Twins late last year with the $12 million option for next season. So, yeah, he’s actually taking a pay cut following a season in which he hit .311/.392/.639 with 41 homers and 108 runs batted in. He’s had better overall years when measured by WAR because he used to play defense, but 2019 was his best year measured by OPS+.

Still, the idea was that Cruz would, you know, age eventually and that his age 38 season might be a step down from his age 37 season and that his age 39 season — next year — would be even worse, thus justifying the declining pay scale. Having a career offensive year at an age when most guys are out of the league is not typical.

Now Cruz and the Twins will see if he can defy aging for yet another season.