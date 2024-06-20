Twins outfielder Max Kepler leaves Thursday game because of injury

The Twins, already light on lefthanded bats in their lineup, lost a middle-of-the-order hitter Thursday when Max Kepler exited after a headfirst slide at first base in the first inning.

The club announced he left the matinee against Tampa Bay at Target Field because of neck spasms.

Batting with two outs and a runner on first, Kepler attempted to bunt twice. The second time was successful, dragging it to first base, and he tried to beat out a flip from Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz to starting pitcher Zack Littell.

Kepler slid and he was slow to stand up, prompting first-base coach Hank Conger to call for a trainer. After a short visit from manager Rocco Baldelli and head trainer Nick Paparesta, Kepler walked to the dugout, and he was replaced in the field by Manuel Margot.

Kepler, who missed 13 games on the injured list this year because of a bone chip in his right knee, is batting .251 with six homers, 14 doubles, 28 RBI and a .311 on-base percentage.