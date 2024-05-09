Twins meet the Mariners with 2-1 series lead

Seattle Mariners (20-17, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (21-15, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 series lead.

Minnesota has a 21-15 record overall and a 10-8 record at home. Twins hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

Seattle has a 20-17 record overall and a 9-9 record in road games. The Mariners have gone 10-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willi Castro has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .273 for the Twins. Max Kepler is 15-for-34 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mitch Haniger has four doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Mariners. Caleb Raleigh is 5-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .262 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.