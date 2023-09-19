Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his wife, Allie, announce birth of twin sons

Rocco Baldelli will rejoin the Twins at some point in the coming days as the team looks to clinch the AL Central

Rocco Baldelli is taking his job title very, very seriously.

The Minnesota Twins announced that their manager and his wife, Allie, welcomed twin sons on Sunday.

Talk about being committed to your job!



Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to their family!!! 👶👶 pic.twitter.com/sxP63VVtJu — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 18, 2023

Enzo and Nino were born Sunday night in Minnesota, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The twins are the Baldellis' second and third children. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Louisa.

"The great thing to report is two healthy baby boys and mom's healthy, so really good news late last night," acting manager Jayce Tingler said, via the Star Tribune. "Talking to Rocco today, everybody's doing well."

Baldelli is in his fifth season leading the Twins. He left the team after a 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday to return to Minneapolis and be with his wife.

Rocco Baldelli will rejoin the Twins at some point in the coming days. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

It’s unclear when Baldelli will return to the club. The Twins fell to the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 in Ohio on Monday. They have two games left in that series and will then host the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series starting on Friday at Target Field.

"I think there's a good chance that it'll be the three days here and Rocco's back Friday, but I truly don't know, “ Tingler said, via the Star Tribune. “Is there a chance he comes Wednesday? That could be a possibility as well."

The Twins enter Tuesday’s game against the Reds with a 79-72 record and hold a seven-game lead in the AL Central. The Twins are five games away from clinching the division for the first time since 2020.