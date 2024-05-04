Twins look to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (18-15, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-13, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino (0-1, 0.73 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -170, Red Sox +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their five-game home win streak intact when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Minnesota has a 7-6 record at home and an 18-13 record overall. The Twins are 8-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Boston has gone 11-6 on the road and 18-15 overall. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 2.67 ERA, which leads the majors.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has nine doubles and five home runs for the Twins. Willi Castro is 18-for-42 with six doubles, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill leads the Red Sox with nine home runs while slugging .635. Rafael Devers is 15-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 10-0, .312 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .287 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.