Twins look to end 3-game slide, take on the Pirates

Minnesota Twins (33-29, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-33, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (4-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (7-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -121, Pirates +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 29-33 record overall and a 14-16 record in home games. The Pirates have a 12-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota is 33-29 overall and 17-16 on the road. The Twins rank ninth in the majors with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has eight home runs, 26 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .255 for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 13-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 12 home runs while slugging .511. Carlos Santana is 9-for-30 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.