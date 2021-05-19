Twins legend Kirby Puckett's former Brooklyn Park home is on the market for $485K

The home where Kirby Puckett lived during both Twins World Series titles is on the market for the first time in nearly 25 years.

What to expect: It's a surprisingly modest home, considering who built it in 1986. Highlighting just how much baseball salaries have skyrocketed, Puckett made only $130,000 in 1985. He later moved to an Edina mansion.

Listed at $485,000, the 3,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gazebo and sits on 270 feet of pond shoreline.

The sellers, who are baseball fans in their 60s, are including their collection of Puckett memorabilia, including a rare photo of the late slugger with a baseball on his head.

Flashback: Former Twins pitcher Pat Neshek, who grew up in Brooklyn Park, saw the listing and tweeted, "I sold Kirby a box of 24 caramel hockey fundraiser bars ... at that house in 1989 ... walked right up off the street and [Puckett's wife] Tonya answered the door, got to go inside while she got money!"

The intrigue: Listing agent Brandon Johnson of JP Willman Realty Twin Cities said it's believed Puckett had a secret compartment hidden near the basement wet bar that no one has been able to locate.

If you want it: Johnson said offers will be accepted starting Friday and there's an open house on Saturday.

"I don't think it's going to last until Sunday," he said.

Photo: JP Willman Realty Twin Cities

