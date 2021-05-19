Twins legend Kirby Puckett's former Brooklyn Park home is on the market for $485K

Nick Halter
·1 min read
The home where Kirby Puckett lived during both Twins World Series titles is on the market for the first time in nearly 25 years.

What to expect: It's a surprisingly modest home, considering who built it in 1986. Highlighting just how much baseball salaries have skyrocketed, Puckett made only $130,000 in 1985. He later moved to an Edina mansion.

  • Listed at $485,000, the 3,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gazebo and sits on 270 feet of pond shoreline.

  • The sellers, who are baseball fans in their 60s, are including their collection of Puckett memorabilia, including a rare photo of the late slugger with a baseball on his head.

Flashback: Former Twins pitcher Pat Neshek, who grew up in Brooklyn Park, saw the listing and tweeted, "I sold Kirby a box of 24 caramel hockey fundraiser bars ... at that house in 1989 ... walked right up off the street and [Puckett's wife] Tonya answered the door, got to go inside while she got money!"

The intrigue: Listing agent Brandon Johnson of JP Willman Realty Twin Cities said it's believed Puckett had a secret compartment hidden near the basement wet bar that no one has been able to locate.

If you want it: Johnson said offers will be accepted starting Friday and there's an open house on Saturday.

  • "I don't think it's going to last until Sunday," he said.

Photo: JP Willman Realty Twin Cities

