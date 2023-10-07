‘My twins have left for university – nothing could have prepared me for the sting of an empty nest’

'As a single parent, facing an empty nest is that much more gut-wrenching': Annabel Jones with her children Lily and Joseph

As I sipped on a celebratory Mimosa in the restored 19th-century Victoria Arcade in Leeds city centre, the woman sitting at the table opposite was inconsolable. She had her arms wrapped tightly around a young blonde woman in baggy jeans and Adidas trainers, who I can only assume was her daughter. When she reluctantly let go, the girl walked off, wiping her eyes, and the woman, who was now being consoled by her partner, continued to weep for what seemed like the entirety of our lunch.

I knew exactly what she was feeling. I had been in her place the week before, when I dropped my son off at his halls of residence in Nottingham, and I was about to do it all over again with his twin sister, who was sitting beside me, eating her favourite zucchini frites, a plate we invariably shared whenever it was on the menu.

Nothing could have prepared me for how much saying goodbye would sting. As a single parent, facing an empty nest is that much more gut-wrenching. The void is vast, the silence is eerie. And it has hit me like a freight train.

Empty-nest syndrome is described as “depression affecting parents whose children have left home”. Some psychology journals refer to it as a condition, yet the psychotherapist Lisa Sanfilippo, who has worked with midlifers encountering an empty nest, says it’s more like “a cluster of strong feelings and emotions that happen during big transitions, such as one’s children leaving home”.

It seems ridiculous to admit, but I didn’t see it coming. Obviously, I knew they were going – in some ways I was looking forward to it. I had anticipated getting super-fit, hosting a book club, taking up French lessons, doing a master’s degree… the usual run of middle-aged clichés. In my rational, objective moments, I imagine a bright future and ponder what new opportunities will open up now that I’m not tied to the weekday grind of cooking dinners and doing endless loads of washing. But on a bad day, when loneliness kicks in, my world feels unanchored, and my value in it glaringly in question.

Interestingly, it was saying goodbye to my son that hurt more. Partly because he’s less communicative on the phone, and thus I suspected I’d hear from him less, and partly because our relationship isn’t what it was. His teenage years had brought about a fierce desire to be independent, something I understood well, having had those same feelings at his age. Regardless, it’s a hard pill for a mother to swallow. “He’ll come back around,” friends with older children tell me. Time will tell.

On the morning we were packing up the car to leave, I could barely hold it together. At one point, I sat silently sobbing on the floor of the kitchen, packing up every jar of spice he liked, knowing full well he wouldn’t have a need for steak seasoning on a student budget. Little inconsequential things, such as the thought of him eating bland food, made me cry.

When we arrived at his student digs, I stalled the goodbye by taking him grocery shopping, helping him unpack his things and make his bed. Eventually, he ushered us out, telling his Dad, sister and me that he wanted “to do this on my own”.

Then, he gave me what I needed: a knowing smile and a pair of open arms. I’d been holding back the tears for so long by then that when I buried my head in his neck, they came thick and fast. As we said our I love yous, I felt compelled to say sorry. Sorry for all the times I didn’t get it right. And there were many of those.

Herein lies the complex emotion that arises when your kids leave home. It’s not just the loss that’s felt, it’s the regrets, too. The harsh words spoken, the kind ones unsaid. Having weathered divorce, a global pandemic and adolescence (times two) together, we were close, but each of those trials had also done their fair share of damage, wearing away at the bonds. It’s these types of moments, and they’re individual to each parent, that prey on you when they go. You can’t help but wish you could redo them all, now you know better.

When you carry and give birth to children, the worry never ceases, it just evolves, and yet it’s paramount you don’t hold them back from exploring life on their own terms. After all, there’s nothing quite as off-putting to a potential future partner than a mummy’s boy. And so I brushed myself off and headed home with one seat in the back of the car now empty.

It’s not only mothers who feel this acute sense of loss. A male colleague told me he’s been surprised at how “wobbly” he gets speaking about his youngest son fleeing the nest for the far tides of Exeter. “When our eldest son left home, I was entirely OK with it. I was pleased that he could get away to college at all while Covid was ripping through the country, but when we drove our second son off to uni a week ago, we came back instantly bereft,” he said, noting that the “shape of the home has changed” now he’s not there.

For couples, they’re not only dealing with their own grief, but the emotions felt by the other partner, too. “I never thought I’d be the sort of person who gets too emotional about this sort of thing, but I’ve been properly wobbly about his absence – and I guess, just as importantly, about the ramifications it has for my wife and me. What is our point, now we’re not being ‘full-time’ parents?” he said.

Though I’m no longer married to my children’s father, he lives nearby and has been a supportive figure, driving up North with me to drop them off, doing the rounds to Ikea and Tesco, and providing comic relief to temper the painful goodbyes. But when I close the door at night, the house is empty, the kids’ bedrooms spotless and soulless. I used to shut their doors so I wouldn’t see the mess; now, I keep them closed so I’m not reminded of their absence.

Saying goodbye to my daughter was a more drawn-out affair. Having taken her brother to uni the weekend before, we now had the week to ourselves. We ordered takeaways, watched bad reality TV, and had many sidesplitting laughs, which I mourn terribly now she’s not here.

Unlike her brother, who seemed relieved to be free from early-morning door knocks and nagging pleas to get off his devices – and who can blame him – Lily was palpably upset whenever she pondered the thought of leaving home, which jolted me out of my own sorry state and into parent mode. As we discussed her fears in a calm, rational way, reminding her that she’d be back before she knew it, it helped to soothe my own anxieties.

Lisa Sanfilippo says that when you name the feelings, it can help to make sense of the mixed emotions you’re going through. “It can be both joyful and difficult to enter a different phase in your life. There’s a bereavement process that takes place, for the loss of your children, but also for your old self.” This grieving, she explains, is a type of emotional growing pain that can happen at various junctions in life. “Whether it’s in therapy or on your own, if you close your eyes and put a name to the sensations that arise in your body when describing the feelings you’re having, it allows you to go through the experience and come out with more clarity.” She warns that if we push our feelings down, they’re likely to resurface later on in potentially more damaging ways.

During a taster session with Sanfilippo, she showed me how simple physical techniques, such as adopting various postures – in my case, crossing my arms and holding onto my elbows – can help comfort you, a sort of “I’ve got you” type of exercise. Whilst closing my eyes and noticing the tightness in my chest when I spoke about my uncertainty for the future, and the loss of identity I was feeling, I began to relax. Even if I felt foolish doing it, there was no doubt that mindfulness worked instantly to calm my nervous system. Sanfilippo explained that we’re often unaware of how constricted our bodies can become when our mind is flooded with certain thoughts and feelings.

As for the future, Sanfilippo helped me to see how much pressure I’d put on myself to have it all figured out. When I recounted certain aspirations I had, and how I’d regretted not acting sooner, she simply said, “That’s one option,” reminding me that there’s a world of possibilities, big and small, that will come my way. My shoulders fell at the realisation that if I can get myself wound up about not achieving a particular goal, I can also give myself permission to change my mind.

It’s been 10 days since I held my daughter in my arms and longer since I said goodbye to my son. I’ve made it through one whole weekend on my own; I’ve shed countless tears; and, conversely, sighed in relief every morning when I walk into a bathroom unencumbered by yesterday’s boxer shorts strewn across the floor. My fridge is empty but for a drawer full of vegetables and some almond milk that my children would have scoffed at, and there’s something delightful about that.

I’m slowly getting used to the silence and find the phone calls all the more sweet now they’re actually happy to talk to me. As for the French lessons, they’re just “one option” in a squillion, and I’ll get round to them in my own uninterrupted time.

