Twins land veteran RHP Sonny Gray in trade from Reds

The Minnesota Twins have added a significant piece to their rotation.

The Twins acquired veteran right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray on Sunday from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for pitcher Chase Petty, Minnesota’s first-round pick (No. 26 overall) in 2021. The Twins also added minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in the deal.

Gray, a two-time All-Star, had been with the Reds since 2019 and also had previous stints with the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees. In 2021, Gray made 26 starts for the Reds and finished the year 7-9 with a 4.19 earned-run average in 135.1 innings pitched.

For his career, the 32-year-old Gray is 82-72 with a 3.61 ERA.

Gray is now headed back to the American League, where he emerged as a legitimate top of the rotation starter in Oakland. His best season came back in 2015 when he went 14-7 with a 2.73 ERA in 31 starts for the A’s.

With the Twins, Gray joins a team that went 73-89 and finished in last place in the AL Central last season. The Twins gave Byron Buxton a seven-year, $100 million contract extension before the MLB lockout commenced in December but still needed to address their starting pitching concerns.

Before adding Gray, the Twins had Dylan Bundy, Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan projected in their rotation but not much else. Gray provides some much needed experience — and competency — with the season fast approaching.