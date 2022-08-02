Twins land Orioles closer Jorge López in deadline-day deal

The Twins swung a deadline-day trade for Baltimore Orioles reliever Jorge López, a source confirmed, bolstering a bullpen that has been badly in need of help.

López, a first-time all-star this season, has a 1.68 earned-run average and has converted 19 of 23 save opportunities this season.

Two of those blown saves came against the Twins early last month, when his new teammate Byron Buxton took him deep for a two-run walk-off home run and the next day, Jorge Polanco hit a game-tying home run off of him before Jose Miranda drove in the game-winning run.

The 29-year-old’s breakout season came after a full-time move to the bullpen. López started 25 games for the Orioles last season of his 33 appearances, posting a 6.07 earned-run average. In parts of six seasons heading into this year, his career ERA was north of 6. But since converting full time to relief, he has struck out 54 batters in 48 1/3 innings and quickly moved into the closer’s role for the Orioles.

López gives the Twins another late-inning arm to slot in alongside Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, one who is controlled through the 2024 season.

To land him, the Twins parted with reliever Yennier Cano, as well as pitching prospects Cade Povich, Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas. Povich, 22, is the top prospect of the group, checking in at No. 22 among the Twins’ farm system per MLB Pipeline.

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

