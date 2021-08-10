Twins are so identical even dad can’t tell them apart

NextShark

Nuseir Yassin, also known online as Nas Daily, is officially halting Nas Academy operations in the Philippines after a controversy involving the legendary tattoo artist Whang-Od Oggay. The statement: Nas Academy addressed the issue in a statement on Sunday, saying some of their intentions were "misunderstood," Rappler reported. "We are committed to working with the NCIP (National Commission on Indigenous People) to ensure that all proper processes are followed,” the statement continued, adding that Nas Academy would use this opportunity to “focus on strengthening our processes around how we collaborate with our partners.”