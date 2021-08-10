Twins are so identical even dad can’t tell them apart
This dad has two precious twin girls, and his reaction when he got one girl wrong was hilarious! Check this humorous video and tell us what you think about it!
This dad has two precious twin girls, and his reaction when he got one girl wrong was hilarious! Check this humorous video and tell us what you think about it!
Viewers on Twitter were quick to call out the mistake, with one person assuming it was security personnel.
A woman fishing last week on the Fraser River outside of Vancouver, Canada, hooked a 9-foot sturgeon whose mighty leap was caught on video.
The "Late Show" host rips the Florida governor's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
These weren't your typical poolside shoes.
Nothing like a casual gimp suit to wear to your ex's event.View Entire Post ›
A new docuseries offers a fresh perspective on the infamous 2004 melee that changed the shape of basketball as we know it Ron Artest of the Indiana Pacers leaves the floor after a 2004 melee involving fans during a game against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Photograph: D Lippitt/Einstein/NBAE/Getty Images For my money, the indelible image from the Malice in the Palace – the notorious 2004 on-court riot that pitted NBA players against spectators and
It's no secret that nights out rarely go as expected.
Wow, wow, and WOW.
Katie called out Greg for "using" and "gaslighting" her.
Actor swiftly realised he had to up his game while working with Eastwood
In a statement published to the Shelf Awareness blog Monday, American Booksellers Association CEO Allison Hill apologized for an incident in which Candace Owens' Blackout was accidentally featured in lieu of a social-justice-oriented book with the same title by Dhonielle Clayton and other authors.
Marsha Warfield also mourned Post, whose death from cancer comes less than a month after co-star Charlie Robinson's.
We already know that Rihanna is one of our era's most enduring pop divas, but she's also the world's richest female musician! According to Forbes's most recent ranking, Rihanna's net worth sits at $1.7 billion.
The candy brand is facing some serious heat for one of its newest adverts.
Virginia Giuffre has started legal action against the Duke of York for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was under 18, two decades ago.
Nuseir Yassin, also known online as Nas Daily, is officially halting Nas Academy operations in the Philippines after a controversy involving the legendary tattoo artist Whang-Od Oggay. The statement: Nas Academy addressed the issue in a statement on Sunday, saying some of their intentions were "misunderstood," Rappler reported. "We are committed to working with the NCIP (National Commission on Indigenous People) to ensure that all proper processes are followed,” the statement continued, adding that Nas Academy would use this opportunity to “focus on strengthening our processes around how we collaborate with our partners.”
Ocasio-Cortez has been a target of Fox News since early on in her political career, which she believes says more about them than it does her.
Renée was his plus one at an event over the weekend.View Entire Post ›
Indian film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has seen it all – from being physically attacked on the sets of “Padmaavat” to walking the red carpet at a triumphant Cannes screening of “Devdas” – in his 25 years of filmmaking. A graduate of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India, in Pune, Bhansali equally consumed […]
Stephen Colbert said he was uninvited when former President Barack Obama downsized his Martha's Vineyard party over Delta-variant fears.