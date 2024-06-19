Twins host the Rays on home winning streak

Tampa Bay Rays (34-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (41-32, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (2-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.24 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Minnesota is 41-32 overall and 23-14 at home. The Twins have a 17-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay is 34-39 overall and 15-16 in road games. The Rays have gone 14-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 12 home runs while slugging .478. Carlos Correa is 23-for-44 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has nine doubles and 10 home runs for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-38 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .336 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rays: 3-7, .203 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

