Twins take home losing streak into matchup against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-6)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (1-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -185, Twins +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to end a four-game home slide.

Minnesota went 87-75 overall and 47-34 in home games a season ago. The Twins pitching staff had a collective 3.88 ERA last season while averaging 9.7 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles went 100-62 overall and 47-34 on the road last season. The Dodgers slugged .455 with a .340 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has two home runs for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 11-for-31 with two doubles, three triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has a .400 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has four doubles and a home run. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-43 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-6, .181 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.