Twins-Guardians series finale at Target Field postponed by rain

Shortly after Twins players arrived at Target Field on Sunday, they heard an announcement from manager Rocco Baldelli that there was no game in the afternoon.

Sunday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain. A split doubleheader is scheduled for Aug. 9 with scheduled first pitches at 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

All fans with tickets to Sunday's game can use their tickets to watch the rescheduled game on Aug. 9 or they exchange their tickets for a different game. Full ticket exchange details can be found on the Twins' website.

Bailey Ober, who was scheduled to pitch Sunday, will make his second start of the season Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Each pitcher in the rotation was pushed back one day, so Louie Varland is slated to start Tuesday and Chris Paddack is scheduled to pitch Wednesday. Pitchers played catch Sunday while position players hit in the batting cages.

The Twins had only one home game postponed during the 2023 season — their home opener against Houston was pushed back one day because of cold temperatures.