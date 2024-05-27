Twins grab big lead, then hold on to beat Royals 6-5

Joe Ryan struck out Salvador Perez with two runners on base in the sixth inning, stifling the Kansas City Royals' best threat against him all afternoon, and he was emotionless as he walked off the mound.

With the way Ryan is pitching, he's turned dominance into an expectation.

Ryan, who overpowered hitters with extra velocity on his fastball Monday, permitted four hits and one run in seven innings to lead the Twins to a 6-5 victory Monday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins have won five of their last six games.

Jose Miranda and Trevor Larnach homered for the Twins, who led by five entering the ninth.

But the Royals, who hadn't lost back-to-back games since May 5, scored four runs in inning and had the tying run at third base when closer Jhoan Duran got the last out. Kansas City recorded three hits against Cole Sands. then Duran hit a batter in a two-strike count, gave up an RBI single on an infield single and saw two runs score on another infield single and a Willi Castro throwing error from third base before securing his seventh save of the season.

It took Ryan only two batters to settle into his outing. Twins right fielder Max Kepler made a sliding catch for the first out of the game, snaring a line drive, and Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a single through the right side of the infield. Ryan retired the next 14 batters with only one ball leaving the infield.

When the Twins acquired Ryan at the 2021 trade deadline for a half-season of Nelson Cruz, Ryan was known for the unique movement on his 91-mph fastball. That same fastball, on Monday, was up to 96.6 mph.

Kansas City hitters took 12 swings against Ryan's fastball through the first three innings when he was consistently sitting 95-96 mph with his fastball. They accumulated nine whiffs and three foul balls, completely overwhelmed by Ryan's primary pitch.

Ryan, who struck out nine batters and didn't issue a walk, didn't have a runner reach third base against him until the sixth inning when he had a five-run lead. Witt and Vinnie Pasquantino produced back-to-back singles with two outs, which led to a run, but Ryan struck out Perez with an elevated fastball to end the inning.

Ryan completed seven innings for the third time in his last four outings. Against the Royals, Ryan owns a 6-0 record and a 1.49 ERA in eight career starts.

Royals righthander Alec Marsh, who surrendered a season-high five runs, pitched himself into trouble in the fifth inning after he threw seven straight balls to issue back-to-back walks to Willi Castro and Edouard Julien. Following a strikeout, Marsh left a fastball over the middle of the plate to Larnach and Perez, the catcher, looked away once he saw Larnach's swing.

Larnach launched a 93-mph fastball into the second deck in right field for a three-run homer, a 441-foot blast that gave his team a commanding five-run lead. It was tied for the third-longest homer of Larnach's career, according to Statcast's estimates.

The Twins compiled only four hits against Marsh. They didn't have anyone reach base until Julien blooped a jamshot single down the third-base line in the third inning. Julien didn't appear to immediately realize where he hit the ball, looking in the air before seeing the ball bounce into shallow left field.

Miranda, the next batter, hammered the next pitch past the wall in center field for a two-run homer. Connecting on a 96-mph sinker over the middle of the plate, Miranda notched his third home run in his last eight games, the ball traveling an estimated 437 feet.