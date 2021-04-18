Twins' games postponed due to COVID-19 ahead of Athletics series

Twins have games postponed due to COVID-19 before A's series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The final two games of the Los Angeles Angles-Minnesota Twins series at Angel Stadium have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results by two players and a staff member on the Twins.

The Athletics are scheduled to host the Twins for a three-game series at the Oakland Coliseum beginning Monday.

Major League Baseball sent out two separate notices saying that Saturday night's game as well as Sunday’s matchup will be postponed “to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members for the Twins organization.” The note also said MLB would continue to provide updates as soon as they’re available.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the injured list. The 31-year-old said previously he did not plan to get the vaccine that was made available to the team last Thursday.

Simmons was said to have been experiencing very mild symptoms and was resting at home. With the initial tracing, the Twins didn’t believe any other players needed to be quarantined.

It’s unclear whether or not this will impact the upcoming series between the A's and Twins. The two teams are scheduled to play at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday and Tuesday, and 12:37 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

If Monday's game needs to be postponed, the A's and Twins potentially could play a doubleheader either Tuesday or Wednesday.

While the A's and Twins are off Thursday and could potentially make up a postponed game that day, both teams have to travel cross-country ahead of their weekend series. Oakland is scheduled to head to Baltimore to begin a weekend series with the Orioles, while Minnesota has to head home for a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This is the Twins' only trip to Oakland this season, though the two teams will play a three-game series May 14-16 in Minneapolis.

So there are options if MLB is forced to postpone any of the upcoming A's-Twins games.