Twins take first game of doubleheader behind red-hot Carlos Correa

An unexpected day off on Saturday seems to have done nothing to disrupt Carlos Correa’s rhythm and timing.

The Twins did not play on Saturday because of rain, but the shortstop picked up right where he left off in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, helping propel the Twins to a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.

Correa entered the day with 20 hits through his first 12 games of June, hitting .417 on the month. In the six games leading into Sunday, he had 15 hits in 26 at-bats (.577). All he did on Sunday was slug a pair of home runs and add a single.

Correa’s first home run came on a fastball at the top of the zone from Athletics starter J.P. Sears in the first inning. After the two-run blast, Correa whispered something to Royce Lewis, who promptly hit a home run of his own — his sixth in 11 games this season.

The shortstop singled in his second at-bat and then blasted a home run to the third deck in left field in the fourth inning, falling on one knee as he watched the ball fly.

The Twins (39-32) added another pair of runs in the seventh inning on Carlos Santana’s opposite-field homer, which helped them overcome a ninth-inning threat by Oakland (26-47).

Starter Bailey Ober pitched into the seventh inning and was unscored upon during the first six. He gave up six hits and only one run — which came on a Daz Cameron home run in the seventh and marked the end of his day. He struck out eight.

