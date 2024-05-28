Twins face the Royals leading series 1-0

Kansas City Royals (34-21, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-24, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -123, Twins +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota is 14-12 in home games and 29-24 overall. The Twins have an 18-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Kansas City is 13-13 on the road and 34-21 overall. The Royals are 23-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has 12 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .258 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 10-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 16-for-43 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Royals: 8-2, .309 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Kyle Isbel: day-to-day (face), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.