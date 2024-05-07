Twins face the Mariners with 1-0 series lead

Seattle Mariners (19-16, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-14, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (3-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -146, Mariners +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has a 9-7 record at home and a 20-14 record overall. The Twins have a 5-3 record in games decided by one run.

Seattle has a 19-16 record overall and an 8-8 record on the road. The Mariners have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 2.96.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willi Castro has nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .270 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 12-for-37 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Rojas has four doubles, two triples and three home runs while hitting .342 for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 9-1, .285 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .207 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.