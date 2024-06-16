Twins go extras to clinch top seed of bracket at Dwight Church Memorial

Jun. 16—The Lewis-Clark Twins were slated for two games at the Dwight Church Memorial tournament on Saturday at Harris Field. They ended up playing closer to three.

The Twins downed the Kalispell (Mont.) Lakers 5-4 in an 11-inning marathon and fell to the Spokane Crew 7-4 in the nightcap. They played 18 innings in total on Saturday instead of the typical 14. Despite the loss in Game 2 of its stretch, Lewis-Clark clinched the No. 1 seed in the four-team Davis bracket and will play the Way bracket's No. 1 seed, the Benz Boys of Seattle, in the championship game at 11:00 a.m. today at Harris Field.

The extra-inning matinee was highlighted by a standout effort from relief pitcher Cody Ray, who struck out five Lakers batters in 3 2/3 innings pitched. Hayden Line provided the walk-off double in the victory.

"I think (this tournament's) been positive," Lewis-Clark coach Darren Trainor said. "We added two teams to the tournament. So we got more clubs here. So we're just trying to build this tournament up and learn by doing."

The Twins' whole season has been about establishing cohesion as much as about winning games. The team has players from Lewiston, Clarkston, Troy, Moscow, Grangeville and Asotin, many of them sharing a field for the first time.

Two games that nearly featured a pair of comebacks was a pretty good sign for that cohesion.

Marathon, not a sprint

Kalispell broke out to a 3-1 lead in Game 1 through six innings. A bunt from shortstop Kaden Drish brought in a run after an error attributed to Lewis-Clark pitcher Trace Green. A wild pitch brought home second baseman Carter Schlegel to give the Lakers their two-run advantage.

But as the saying goes, it's a sprint. Not a marathon. Green, overall, was able to limit the Kalispell damage. He had four strikeouts and let up two hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched before Ray took the mound in relief. This set the Twins (7-5) up to gain some ground on the Lakers.

In the bottom of the seventh, Tucker Green came home on a wild pitch and Ray, on top of his efforts on the mound, had an RBI single to knot everything up at 3-3.

Neither team was able to gain an inch through the eighth and ninth innings. In the top of the 10th, Luke Nikunen brought in a run with a single to center field to give Kalispell a 4-3 lead. Then, Lewis-Clark again tied it up in its half of the inning courtesy of a hard grounder from Tucker Green that went to left field.

Left field ended up proving the sweet spot for the Twins and Line, with a 1-2 count, hit a walk-off RBI double to left in the bottom of the 11th to give his team the win. The hit was fair by a foot. Maybe less.

Austin Topp pitched the last two innings for Lewis-Clark and earned the win in the process. The Twins' hurlers threw a combined 10 strikeouts and allowed five hits and three earned runs.

"We just needed to throw strikes because we were walking a lot of guys," Ray said. "So we just started putting (the ball) in play and let our defense work."

Crew band together

The Spokane-based squad decided to nix the whole "marathon" metaphor and bolted out to a 4-0 lead through the first inning.

Lewis-Clark put up two scores in the top of the third — Grady Kennedy came home on a wild pitch and Makhi Durrett hit an RBI sacrifice fly, cutting the Crew's lead down to 4-2.

Spokane put another three runs on the board one inning later. Charlie Lynn earned an RBI with a sac fly for the Crew's seventh and final run of the game.

The Twins weren't content with just letting Spokane run roughshod on their home field. Bodee Thivierge crossed home plate courtesy of a Brody Balmer sac fly in the top of the fifth and Makhi Durrett came home head first on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh. This brought Lewis-Clark's deficit down to 7-4, but it wasn't enough to earn the win.

Both teams had opportunities to turn the game into a shootout. The Twins left seven runners on base and the Crew left 10.

"Didn't go our way tonight," Trainor said. "But I'm proud of the way our guys competed. ... We'll get ready and go at them in the championship tomorrow."

Twins looking to dim Benz Boys' shine

The loss to Spokane was not the ending to pool play that Lewis-Clark was hoping for, but it didn't end up having consequences as the Twins still clinched the No. 1 seed in their bracket.

The Twins and Benz Boys previously met on Thursday in an exhibition game that didn't count towards pool play results. The Benz boys prevailed 10-1.

"I think we can definitely beat them," Ray said. "We just got to stay in the game and keep our energy up the whole time, instead of being a little energetic at the start and then slowing down. We just have to be energetic the whole time."

Notes

Tucker Green had two hits, Ray had two RBI with one hit and was walked three times, and Line and Levi Anderson both had critical doubles over the course of the two-game stretch. Topp earned the win in Game 1 while pitching in relief in the 10th and 11th innings.

Lewis-Clark Twins 5, Kalispell Lakers 4

Kalispell 000 102 000 10—4 5 3

Lewis-Clark 001 000 200 11—5 7 3

Luke Nikunen, Trever Cokerill (10) and Ostyn Brennan; Trace Green, Cody Ray (6), Austin Topp (10) and David Goicoa.

Kalispell hits — Carter Schlegel 3, Brennan, Nikunen.

Lewis-Clark hits — Tucker Green 2, Hayden Line (2B), Levi Anderson (2B), Ray, Bodee Thivierge, River Stamper.

------

Spokane Crew 7, Lewis-Clark Twins 4

Lewis-Clark 002 010 1—4 7 0

Spokane 400 300 x—7 10 1

Jayden Estlund, Tucker Green (4), Grady Kennedy (4) and River Stamper; Ethan Turley, Conner Moffit (7) and Eddie Dahle.

Lewis-Clark hits — Guy Krasselt 2, Bodee Thivierge, Makhi Durrett, Brighton Schumacher, Kennedy, Zane Riley.

Spokane hits — Bodie Ramsey 2 (2B), Nash McLean 2, Dahle, Mikey Macall, Connor Christiansen, Charlie Lynn, Anthony Karis, Ethan Williams.

Kowatsch can be contacted at 208-848-2268, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.