Twins earn walk-off win over Rays after lengthy rain delay

Nothing can stop the Twins at this moment. Not even a long stoppage in the middle of the game.

Though the Twins started off slow on Tuesday night at Target Field, they awakened after a lengthy rain delay, then completed the comeback with a 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Carlos Santana played hero for the Twins, stepping in for Jose Miranda in the ninth inning and promptly poking a single to center field to score Manny Margot.

Asked about the decision pinch hit for Miranda in that situation, manager Rocco Baldelli noted that it came down to Santana’s familiarity with Rays pitcher Phil Maton. There was a level of comfort in the dugout knowing Santana had faced Maton many times in the past.

“He’s able to go out there and put the ball in play and make something happen,” Baldelli said. “He found some grass and it was great.”

The dramatic finish helped the Twins extend their winning streak to six games as they continue to chase the Cleveland Guardians for supremacy in the AL Central.

It wasn’t the cleanest of outings for Pablo Lopez before the rain delay, which spanned 1 hour, 23 minutes. He surrendered a three-run home run in the first inning, another run in the third and a solo home run in the fifth before the skies opened up. He was lifted from the game in favor of Jay Jackson when play resumed.

“Thankfully the team was extremely relentless today,” Lopez said. “It’s really, really good to see, and it makes me want to, like, ‘I have to be better.'”

Given the way Lopez has carried the Twins at times over the past couple of seasons, however, it’s only right that his teammates picked him up when he wasn’t at the peak of his powers. In addition to Jackson out of the bullpen, the Twins also got solid efforts from Jorge Alcala, Griffin Jax, and Jhoan Duran in relief.

“The bullpen was fantastic,” Baldelli said. “We kept handling the ball to each guy just to keep the game where it’s at. That’s really what we’re looking for. Those guys are doing their jobs, and they’re doing their jobs well.”

Meanwhile, the relentlessness at the plate started even before Lopez exited the game, as Willi Castro stepped into the batter’s box in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, then tripled to right, scoring Carlos Correa, Ryan Jeffers and Austin Martin in the process. That cut the deficit to 4-3, and Trevor Larnach doubled to left field shortly thereafter to score Castro and tie the score at 4-4.

That score wouldn’t hold, with the Rays getting a solo home run from Brandon Lowe right before the rain delay and a solo home run from designated hitter Josh Lowe right after the rain delay.

Fortunately for the Twins, Max Kepler followed suit the next time he was at the plate, making it 6-5 with a solo home run of his own. Not long after that, Correa drew a walk and eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Jeffers to tie the score at 6-6.

That set the stage for Santana. He watched a couple of pitches whizz by him, then casually barreled up a ball to lift the Twins to a win. Not bad for a guy who started the game on the bench.

“I try to be in control of the situation,” Santana said. “My mentality is that when I have an opportunity like that, like tonight, I try to help my team to win.”

He did.

