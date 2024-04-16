Twins demote strikeout-prone Wallner to St. Paul

BALTIMORE – Matt Wallner, counted on by the Twins after a promising rookie year in 2023, was sent down to the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday because of a season-opening slump.

Trevor Larnach, who suffered a toe injury near the end of training camp, was activated before Tuesday's game against the Orioles. He had been on a rehab assignment over the weekend in Fort Myers, Fla.

Both players are outfielders.

In 32 plate appearances this season, Wallner has only two hits, and his one home run came Saturday in Detroit off a position player. He has struck out 16 times in 24 official at-bats (.083). The 26-year-old from Forest Lake established himself as a regular coming into this season after batting .249 with 14 home runs in 76 games last season.

Larnach has played in 188 games over the past three seasons with the Twins. The 27-year-old former Oregon State standout has 20 home runs and a .222 batting average in the major leagues.