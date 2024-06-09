Twins come into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (33-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (31-33, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (5-4, 4.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (4-5, 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -112, Pirates -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to stop a five-game slide with a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 31-33 record overall and a 16-16 record in home games. The Pirates have a 14-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota has a 33-31 record overall and a 17-18 record in road games. The Twins have gone 21-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has five doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 13-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with a .252 batting average, and has 12 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 21 walks and 16 RBI. Jose Miranda is 9-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.