Twins claim Chris Heston off waivers from the Dodgers

Twins senior director of communications Dustin Morse announced on Wednesday that the team claimed pitcher Chris Heston off waivers from the Dodgers. This comes just two weeks after the Dodgers claimed Heston off waivers from the Mariners, so it’s been a busy time for the right-hander. The Twins released pitcher Nick Tepesch to create room on the 40-man roster for Heston.

Heston, 29, has appeared in just two games this season, both with the Mariners. He gave up 12 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five innings. He’s spent the majority of the season at Triple-A, putting up an aggregate 3.89 ERA with Tacoma (31 2/3 innings) and Oklahoma City (three innings).

Heston hasn’t had any staying power in the majors the last two seasons. Prior to that, he put up a 3.95 ERA in 177 2/3 innings in 2015, the same season he authored a no-hitter against the Mets.

