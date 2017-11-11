Twins CF Buxton named MLB Defensive Player of the Year

Among five first-time winners, the Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton was named MLB Defensive Player of the Year.

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was named the MLB Defensive Player of the Year.

Buxton, 23, was one of five first-time winners of the Defensive Player of the Year Awards announced on Friday.

The National League (NL) champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, were named the Defensive Team of the Year.

The other first-time winners of the awards were Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig and Colorado Rockies pitcher Tyler Chatwood.

Maldonado and Buxton also won Gold Glove awards earlier this week.

Puig was beaten out by Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward for a Gold Glove.

Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer got the Gold Glove over Santana and Chatwood lost to Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke for the NL Gold Glove.

Here is the complete list of 2017 Defensive Players of the Year winners:

C: Martin Maldonado, Angels

1B: Carlos Santana, Indians

2B: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

SS: Andrelton Simmons, Angels

LF: Alex Gordon, Royals

CF: Byron Buxton, Twins

RF: Yasiel Puig, Dodgers

P: Tyler Chatwood, Rockies

Best Overall Defensive Player: Byron Buxton, Twins

Defensive Team of the Year: Los Angeles Dodgers