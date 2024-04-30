Twins bring win streak into game against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (15-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-23, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-3, 6.83 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -167, White Sox +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to keep an eight-game win streak alive when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 6-23 record overall and a 5-10 record in home games. The White Sox have a 3-8 record in games decided by one run.

Minnesota has a 9-7 record on the road and a 15-13 record overall. The Twins have a 12-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has seven doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-41 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has six doubles and five home runs for the Twins. Willi Castro is 16-for-40 with six doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 9-1, .307 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.