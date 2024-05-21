Twins bring road losing streak into matchup against the Nationals

Minnesota Twins (24-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (21-25, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -189, Nationals +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to the Washington Nationals looking to break a four-game road skid.

Washington is 21-25 overall and 8-10 in home games. Nationals pitchers have a collective 3.91 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Minnesota has a 24-23 record overall and a 13-12 record in road games. The Twins have a 15-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has nine doubles, four triples and seven home runs while hitting .267 for the Nationals. Eddie Rosario is 10-for-32 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Santana is 9-for-39 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .213 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by two runs

Twins: 2-8, .199 batting average, 5.81 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.