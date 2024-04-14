Twins bring 2-1 series lead over Tigers into game 4

Minnesota Twins (6-7, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-6, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.79 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -110, Tigers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers with a 2-1 series lead.

Detroit has an 8-6 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Tigers have a 6-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota is 6-7 overall and 5-3 in road games. The Twins have gone 3-0 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads Detroit with three home runs while slugging .431. Mark Canha is 5-for-33 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Edouard Julien leads Minnesota with four home runs while slugging .512. Ryan Jeffers is 8-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 4-6, .178 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.