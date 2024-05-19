Twins blown out in Cleveland, losing streak hits five games

CLEVELAND — Bailey Ober tried everything in his arsenal. Pitch after pitch, he watched as José Ramírez got his bat on the ball, fouling them off. Finally, on the 12th pitch of their battle, Ramírez broke through, the Guardians’ star sending a two-run home run over the wall in right field.

It was that kind of night for Ober, who saw the Guardians repeatedly spoil good pitches as they drove up his pitch count and forced him out of the game early in the Twins’ eventual 11-4 loss at Progressive Field.

Ramírez, who hit an eighth-inning, go-ahead home run a day earlier, continued to torment Twins’ pitchers, driving in another run in the third with a double off of Ober. He finished the day with three hits.

He got plenty of help from his teammates, as well. Leadoff man Tyler Freeman finished with four hits, driving in three runs and second baseman Andrés Gimenez collected three hits. Those three hitters atop the Guardians’ lineup finished the day with 10 of the Guardians’ 16 hits.

Ober, who threw 38 pitches in the first, was chased after just four innings. He gave up five runs, the most in any start this season since his first outing when he allowed eight.

Things weren’t much easier on Kody Funderburk, who gave up two runs in his two innings pitched or Jay Jackson, who allowed four runs during his inning as Freeman and Giménez each had two-out, two-run hits.

The Twins’ offense, which had been slumping of late, was shut out until it was far too late. They didn’t score until the ninth when Byron Buxton, just off the injured list, singled home Willi Castro. Carlos Santana brought home their second run of the inning and Kyle Farmer doubled home two more.

That came after Guardians starter Logan Allen fired off six scoreless innings in his outing, striking out seven Twins in the process.

