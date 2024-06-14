Twins’ big trio helps lead them to victory over Athletics

Royce Lewis has been tormenting opposing pitchers since his return earlier this month. Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton have joined in on the fun now, too.

The Twins’ big three — led on Thursday by Correa — combined for eight hits, four runs and five RBIs in the team’s 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night at Target Field.

“It’s a very dynamic trio of guys,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Having them all feeling great, playing great at the same time — this is what happens. They play like this and all of a sudden we’re putting runs on the board, we’re making a lot of different things happen.”

Correa certainly has been making things happen of late.

The shortstop entered the game with 11 hits in his past 18 at-bats, highlighted by five on Wednesday. His follow up act was a three-hit day, this one punctuated by a two-run home run in the seventh inning that helped give the Twins (37-32) a comfortable cushion.

That home run earned him the honors of being the first to rock the Twins’ new celebration get-up: a Prince-themed vest with a fedora and inflatable guitar, appropriately introduced on Prince Night at Target Field.

The new celebration is the brainchild of starter Pablo López, who also thought up the since-retired fishing vest that the Twins donned after hitting home runs last year. López thought of the idea before the season but the custom vest took a while to show up, at which point “the sausage was in full force and we were winning. Can’t mess with that,” López said.

And so he waited and waited until the timing was right. Only a few of his teammates knew of the idea.

Correa caught sight of it pregame.

“I’m like, ‘This is creative. I love this.’ I was like, ‘I want to hit a home run so bad,’” Correa said. “It happened in the last at-bat, but it happened. It’s a great idea. I loved it.”

The home run came after an infield single in the second inning and another single in the third, which broke open a tied game.

The shortstop also scored a run in the second, racing home to score on Buxton’s game-tying single to center. Buxton, who had one hit on Wednesday and a pair of them — including a home run — on Tuesday, finished the day with three on Thursday, also reaching on a walk in his last plate appearance.

“We stick to our plan, stick to what we do and this is what happens,” Buxton said.

And for good measure, Lewis added a pair of his own, scoring on Correa’s late home run.

That trio helped give starter Joe Ryan (5-5) the run support he needed during his seven-inning effort. Ryan allowed a leadoff walk in the second and then promptly served up a two-run blast to Athletics (26-45) first baseman Tyler Soderstrom on a splitter.

But then he settled in, giving up just two more hits in his start. It was his fourth start of his last five in which he threw seven innings.

“He was on top of his game,” Baldelli said. “He was tough on them.”

And so, too, were Buxton, Correa and Lewis.

“I think today was one of those days that you could see flashes of when we’re on the field together and we’re feeling good, the things we can provide for this team,” Correa said. “I feel like this is just the start for us as the leaders of this team. We just have to keep going.”

