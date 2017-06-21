Twins' Berrios looks to stay hot versus White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jose Berrios insists not much is different with his arsenal of pitches this year compared to last season.

One thing that is different for the Twins right-hander, though, is his confidence level.

Berrios made his big league debut in 2016 and struggled on the big stage. He was 3-7 with an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts for Minnesota as he was unable to carry over the success he had in the minor leagues.

The 2017 season has been a different story for the 23-year-old. Entering Wednesday's start against the Chicago White Sox, Berrios is 6-1 with a 2.74 ERA in seven starts. His strikeout rate is up and his walk rate is down from a year ago as he has developed into one of Minnesota's most consistent starters.

"This year, I feel better from the last year," Berrios said. "Last year, first time up here, I learned a lot about what I did wrong and good last year. That's why I have good numbers so far this year."

A big part of Berrios' success has been his curveball, arguably his best pitch. It wasn't always a go-to pitch for him in 2016, but manager Paul Molitor noted there's been a difference with the pitch this season.

"It's been fun to watch him develop confidence in that pitch," Molitor said. "Last year there was just a problem of getting out front and his arm would trail and he'd spin that thing and it would hang or back up or hit the right-handed hitter. But he just seems now that he's getting it out to where he needs to get it most of the time."

Berrios has faced the White Sox once. He went five innings in a start against Chicago in 2016, allowing one run to earn the victory. On Wednesday, he opposes left-hander David Holmberg (1-0, 2.63 ERA).

Holmberg has made four starts this year. The 25-year-old has also appeared as a reliever eight times, but his last four games have been in the rotation. He spent 2016 in the minors and has faced the Twins once -- for two innings as a reliever earlier this year when he allowed a hit and no runs.

Though Berrios has been tough on opposing hitters this year, Chicago appears to have a lineup that can do some damage. The White Sox tagged the Twins for seven runs on 16 hits in Tuesday's 9-7 Chicago loss, including three home runs.

The middle of Chicago's lineup, led by Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia, continues to provide power. It wasn't enough to equal a win in Tuesday's series opener, but an impressive night by the lineup still has manager Rick Renteria excited about his team's potential on offense.

"We have some guys that are actually able to elevate and drive the ball out of the ballpark in Abreu and Avi and (Matt) Davidson," he said. "I don't think of it as being unique to us. Every club we play is probably thinking, 'Gosh, these guys can put a charge into a ball and hit it out of the ballpark at any moment,' which I would agree with."