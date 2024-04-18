‘The twins are back!’: TikTok star Haley Cavinder joins sister, Hanna, in returning to Hurricanes after year-long hiatus

Both Cavinder twins are coming back to Miami.

A day after Hanna Cavinder announced her return to the Hurricanes, Haley Cavinder did the same.

“Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I’ve decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and fifth year,” Haley Cavinder posted on social media. “There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my twin sister. Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up. I am excited for this upcoming season and can’t wait to play at the U.”

UM confirmed the twins’ return with a post on social media with a short video and the caption, “The twins are back!”

Both Cavinder twins took a season-long hiatus from college basketball after playing for Miami in 2022-23. Prior to their first season at UM, they played for Fresno State.

Haley Cavinder was a key player on the Hurricanes’ run to the Elite Eight in 2023, averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior guard. She earned All-ACC second-team honors in her one season at Miami.

Haley Cavinder had already planned to return to college basketball, un-retiring in 2023 and signing with TCU. But with her sister returning to UM, she decided to come back to Coral Gables, too.

The Cavinders are social media stars with millions of followers across different websites. Haley Cavinder has more than 843,000 followers on her Instagram page. Additionally, she has more than 325,000 on the joint Instagram page she shares with her sister. Their joint TikTok page has more than 4.5 million followers.

The Cavinders will play for a new coach this season. Former Miami coach Katie Meier stepped down after the 2023-24 season, and UM hired Toledo coach Tricia Cullop to succeed her.