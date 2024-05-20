Twins aim to end skid in matchup with the Nationals

Minnesota Twins (24-22, third in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (20-25, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (4-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (2-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -167, Nationals +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to break their six-game slide with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 20-25 overall and 7-10 in home games. The Nationals are 13-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 13-11 on the road and 24-22 overall. The Twins have a 12-20 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 19 extra base hits (eight doubles, four triples and seven home runs). Eddie Rosario is 10-for-31 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Kepler has 11 doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 7-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .196 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.