Twins aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Athletics

Minnesota Twins (41-35, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-49, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (6-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -159, Athletics +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to end a three-game slide with a win over the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 18-21 in home games and 29-49 overall. The Athletics are 19-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota is 41-35 overall and 18-19 on the road. The Twins have gone 29-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers is third on the Athletics with 24 extra base hits (eight doubles, two triples and 14 home runs). Tyler Soderstrom is 12-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 12 home runs while slugging .448. Royce Lewis is 15-for-40 with seven home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 6-4, .333 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (neck), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.