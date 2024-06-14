Twins add Prince theme to latest home run celebration

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins have apparently retired their rally sausage and added a new home run celebration.

They debuted it Thursday night in a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Carlos Correa belted a two-run homer, and was greeted by Pablo Lopez at the dugout with a purple Prince vest and fake purple guitar. Earlier this season, Ryan Jeffers introduced summer sausage to the team, and it stuck while they went on an offensive tear. Each time somebody hit a home run, they threw the sausage around.

Last year, Lopez bought a fishing vest and pole to give hitters as they came back to the dugout after hitting home runs. Soon after, they put fish on the vest every time a batter hit a homer.

Thursday, Correa danced around the dugout and played air guitar. Fittingly, Thursday was Prince Night at Target Field.

"It just appeared," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game. "Like a lot of things related to Prince, it just kind of appeared and it's awesome."

Correa said after the win he saw the vest and guitar before the game. It provided some extra motivation.

"I saw it pregame. When I asked Pablo, I was like, 'Was this you?' He was like, 'yeah.' I'm like, 'This is creative. I love this.' I was like I want to hit a home run so bad. It happened in the last at-bat, but it happened," Correa said.

Prince is one of the most famous and popular musicians to ever come out of Minnesota, doing most of his magic locally in the Twin Cities at Paisley Park. Prince died back in April of 2016.

Also new this year, the Twins gather on the field for wins and take a selfie or picture with a Polaroid camera.

Whatever it takes to have a little fun during a 162-game grind of a season.