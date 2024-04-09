Twins acquire relief pitcher Michael Tonkin in trade with Mets

As their bullpen struggles with injuries, the Twins added an extra arm on Tuesday afternoon, acquiring relief pitcher Michael Tonkin in trade with the New York Mets. All it cost the Twins was cash considerations after the Mets recently designated Tonkin for assignment during his a slow start to this season.

This is a full-circle moment for Tonkin, 34, who broke into the major leagues with the Twins more than a decade ago.

It remains to be seen how the Twins plan to deploy Tonkin on the mound. He certainly will be used at some point considering the Twins are currently without middle relievers Caleb Thielbar, Justin Topa and Daniel Duarte, as well as star closer Jhoan Duran.

As the Twins stood in for batting practice on Tuesday afternoon before their evening game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed that Tonkin still had not yet arrived in Minnesota. Asked about Tonkin’s place in the bullpen, Baldelli noted that most pitchers in his bullpen don’t have a specific role.

“They have to stay nimble and stay ready to pitch,” Baldelli said. “It could be short, long, early, late. They’re going to have to be ready to go. He will fall into that category.”

What did the Twins like about Tonkin specifically? Most of it came down to his experience.

“We think there’s still plenty in there to be a really successful pitcher,” Baldelli said. “He can still generate the type of stuff that we want to see.”

Kepler on injured list

After trying to battle through a right knee contusion, outfielder Max Kepler alerted the Twins that he would benefit from some rest. As a result, the Twins placed Kepler on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, which allowed them to acquire Tonkin without needing to make another roster move.

“Just something that he couldn’t get rid of and he wants to get rid of it before he’s able to play,” Baldelli said. “That’s kind of where we’re sitting right now.”

The injury stems from when Kepler fouled a ball off his right knee in the March 28 season opener at Kansas City. The good news for the Twins that there are no signs of structural damage. That was the case as soon as it happened, and nothing has changed on that front.

“The only change was basically coming from Max and him telling us how he feels,” Baldelli said. “He didn’t feel good.”

It’s going to take a group effort to replace Kepler in the outfield.

“It’ll be a number of guys bouncing around out there,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to use our whole roster.”

Thielbar’s rehab assignment

It seems as if Caleb Thielbar is getting closer to returning from a left hamstring strain that has made him unavailable so far this season. He was set to begin a rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints across the river with hopes of returning to the Twins’ bullpen sooner rather than later.

The plan is for Thielen to make a couple of appearances at the Triple A level before being reevaluated.

“I can’t speak to what’s going to happen after his second outing because I really don’t know at this point,” Baldelli said. “It’s going to be about how he’s feeling and what he’s gong to be capable of when he returns.”

