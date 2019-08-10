Twins to acquire Ian Miller from Mariners

The Twins have a deal in place to acquire minor league outfielder Ian Miller from the Mariners, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported Friday. While the trade has yet to be confirmed by either side, Divish says the Mariners will likely receive cash considerations from Minnesota.

It’s been a long road for Miller, whose past seven seasons in Seattle’s farm system have yet to yield a major-league call-up. The 27-year-old outfielder has been in a holding pattern at Triple-A Tacoma since 2017, and will leave the organization batting .269/.351/.449 with 11 home runs, 29 stolen bases (in 34 chances), and a .799 OPS through 445 plate appearances in 2019.

Per Divish, the Mariners had no plans to call up Miller this year and would have lost him to minor league free agency after the 2019 season. It’s unclear whether the Twins have any intention of utilizing the journeyman outfielder in the majors over the final seven weeks of the regular season; though his speed makes him an undeniable asset on the basepaths, he may take an assignment in Triple-A Rochester until rosters expand in September.