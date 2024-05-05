Twins' 12-game winning streak ends with a thud in 9-2 loss to Red Sox

The Twins knew their winning streak, tied for the second-longest in team history, wouldn't last forever, but it was an ugly eighth inning Sunday that sealed their first loss in two weeks.

Trailing by two runs to the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning, five straight batters reached base against lefty reliever Kody Funderburk. Vaughn Grissom hit a bases-loaded, two-run double off the right field wall, and Twins left fielder Manuel Margot allowed two more runs to score when he lost a fly ball in the sun.

Red Sox star Rafael Devers added a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the streak ended at 12 games with a 9-2 loss at Target Field. It was the Twins' longest winning streak since they won 15 consecutive games in 1991.

Playing in front of an announced crowd of 29,638, the most fans the Twins have drawn to a game since their home opener, they didn't capitalize on their offensive opportunities before Funderburk and Jay Jackson combined to give up six runs in the final two innings.

The Twins, who lost their first game since April 21, loaded the bases with none out after three consecutive singles in the second inning. The club entered Sunday with three hits in 25 at-bats (.120 average) when batting with the bases loaded this year, and that batting average only fell further. Red Sox starter Cooper Criswell recorded back-to-back strikeouts against Willi Castro and Carlos Santana, and Jose Miranda hit a weak comebacker to the mound to end the inning.

During the 12-game winning streak, the Twins offense averaged seven runs. The Twins saw a leadoff walk in the fourth inning erased by a double play. Santana hit a leadoff double in the fifth inning. and he didn't advance after two popups and a strikeout.

Max Kepler and Carlos Correa drew back-to-back walks in the sixth inning, but that threat fizzled when Trevor Larnach struck out and Castro flew out to center field. Castro snapped his career-high 10-game hitting streak, slamming his helmet to the ground after grounding out in the eighth inning.

One inning after the Twins wasted their bases-loaded opportunity, Ryan Jeffers clubbed a low sinker for a solo homer to left field. Jeffers made a leaping, one-handed grab when Austin Martin lobbed the Rally Sausage to him in front of the dugout, but the magic finally ran out.

Joe Ryan yielded four hits and one walk in six innings, and the Red Sox made the most of it.

Ryan was perfect his first time through Boston's lineup, allowing only two balls to leave the infield in the first three innings. He was met with some tough luck in the fourth inning when Jarren Duran opened with a broken-bat double to left field, a soft liner that snuck past Miranda at third base.

After Duran moved up a base on a groundout, the Twins had their infield drawn in with a runner on third and one out. Ex-Twins outfielder Rob Refsnyder lined a high fastball off the glove of a diving Correa at shortstop, and Refsnyder raced into second base with an RBI double when the ball rolled into left field.

In the fifth inning, Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire hit a one-out single to center. He advanced to second on a failed pickoff attempt, and he stole third when he slid underneath Miranda's tag despite Jeffers' throw beating him to the bag. Ceddanne Rafaela followed with a go-ahead, two-run homer to end a seven-pitch at-bat.