Twin Valley's unbeaten run in high school football snapped by Ephrata

Oct. 14—EPHRATA — Twin Valley suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 52-33 to Ephrata in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 game.

Senior running back Angel Collazo and junior running back Brayden Brown each recorded more than 100 yards rushing for Ephrata. Collazo finished with 121 yards on 11 carries and Brown 135 yards on 21 carries.

For Twin Valley, the rushing tandem of sophomore Drew Engle and junior Evan Johnson, which had combined for close to 2,000 rushing yards heading into the game, were held to a combined 10 rushing yards on just five carries.

"We wanted to see what they could do and it was clear they weren't themselves," Raiders coach Brett Myers said of the injuries that slowed down his top rushers. "We're not going to risk a kid like that just to win a football game."

Senior fullback Ean Winchester finished with a team-high three touchdowns and a team-high 57 rushing yards for the Raiders (4-1, 7-1). Junior quarterback Evan Myers had one rushing touchdown, 30 rushing yards and was 10-of-22 passing for 149 yards.

The Mounts (4-1, 7-1) jumped to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Ephrata's scored on its first three possessions and the Raiders never got closer than nine points.

"Give credit to Ephrata, they came out on fire and we didn't match that," Myers said. "They deserve all the credit. Their kids played really hard, Coach (Kris) Miller did a great job getting them ready and it's all part of the experience."

Collazo made Twin Valley pay early as the running back scored on a 8-yard run to open the scoring after the Raiders lost a fumble on their opening possession. He recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown, but a penalty negated the score and set the Mounts up at the Twin Valley 35.

On Ephrata's next drive, Collazo received a toss to the outside, then threw an option pass to an open Nick Keller for a 44-yard touchdown.

The Raiders fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Mounts again took advantage of good field position off a turnover as quarterback Sam McCracken threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Pfautz .

"I think the biggest thing was, as good as they run the football, we had to find a way to jump on them early," Miller said. "The kids sold out that first quarter and we got some stops and scored some touchdowns.

"Angel Collazo had a freaking heck of a start to the game. We put a new formation in to try and take advantage of his speed, and then hitting the reverse jet pass to Keller wide open and then recovering the kickoff. Everything kind of went right."

Winchester's first touchdown came from 9 yards out with 47.4 seconds to go in the first quarter to make it 20-7.

He also had two 1-yard rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, which each were followed by successful two-point conversion attempts, to cut the Raiders' deficit to nine each time, first at 34-25 with 6:36 to go in the third, and then at 42-33 three minutes later.

"We just played the way we'd expect to play (in the second half)," Myers said. "We got lined up a lot quicker and played faster."

A wayward snap on a punt went out of the end zone and Ephrata surrendered a safety with a little over two minutes left in the first.

Evan Myers continued to give Twin Valley some life when he scored an 18-yard run and converted a two-point conversion run head to cut the Raiders' halftime deficit to 27-17.

Brayden Brown had a 47-yard rushing touchdown for the Mounts early in the second quarter. He finished with 142 yards on 23 carries.

McCracken helped Ephrata pick up right where it left off on the opening drive of the second half when he threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Knowles to make it 34-17.

He would score a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the third, and a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Evan Honberger also made a 35-yard field goal in the second half for Ephrata.

"Credit Coach Miller and credit their guys," Myers said. "We'll get better because of this."

The Raiders are in a three-way tie for first in Section 3 with the Mounts and Garden Spot (3-1, 7-1) with two games to go. Despite the loss, Myers credited his team's tenacious work ethic and is focused on getting his team better prepared for next week.

"The scoreboard doesn't dictate who we are," Myers said. "We got a bunch of tough kids that worked really hard, and I gotta do a better job of getting them prepared to play a team like that."