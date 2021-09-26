Twin Valley's Natali Foster scores 100th career goal in field hockey

Sep. 25—Natali Foster scored three goals Saturday, including the 100th of her career, to lead visiting Twin Valley to a 7-1 victory over Daniel Boone in a Berks Field Hockey League Division I-II game.

Foster became the eighth Berks County player to reach the milestone and third from Twin Valley. She is the second to achieve the milestone this season, following Berks Catholic's Julia Bressler.

Foster scored No. 100 in the first quarter as the Raiders (6-0 Berks I, 8-1) jumped to a 2-0 lead over the Blazers (3-3 Berks II, 6-3). The Drexel commit tacked on No. 101 in the third quarter and 102 in the fourth.

Foster also had three assists to raise her Berks record career total to 97. With three more assists, Foster will become the first Berks County players to reach 100 goals and 100 assists.

Former Twin Valley stars Ashley Hoffman and Kelee Lepage also scored more than 100 career goals.

Berks Catholic's Julia Bressler reached the 100-goal mark earlier this season. Fleetwood's Casey Lynn Dewald has 97 career goals after scoring three Saturday in a win over Northern Lebanon.