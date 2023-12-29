Twin Valley's Ean Winchester, Paul McClune earn All-State honors in football
Dec. 29—It was a historic season for Twin Valley on the football field.
The Raiders won a school-record 10 games, shared the Lancaster-Lebanon Section 3 title and hosted a District 3 semifinal for the first time.
Now, Twin Valley has a pair of All-State selections for the first time.
Tight end Ean Winchester and offensive guard Paul McClune were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 4A All-State team, which was announced Friday.
Winchester, a 6-2, 265-pound senior, was a key part of an offense as a blocker. He also had 18 catches for 187 yards and carried the ball 30 times for 201 yards and 11 touchdowns.
McClune, a 6-4, 295-pound senior, helped the Raiders (10-2) average 312 rushing yards and 400.5 total yards per game, which led L-L Section 3. He has committed to Navy.
2023 PFW 4A ALL-STATE TEAM
Co-Player of the Year: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa; Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Quentin Goode, Aliquippa, 5-9, 182, senior
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, 215, junior
Zac Hahn, Manheim Central, 6-0, 190, senior
Jake Wolfe, Montour, 6-1, 185, senior
Running Back
Tiqwai "Tikey" Hayes, Aliquippa, 6-0, 197, junior
Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove, 5-10, 194, senior
Aaron Crossley, Wyoming Area, 5-11, 210, senior
Jake Williams, ELCO, 5-11, 180, senior
Boyd Skarbek, Pope John Paul II, 5-11, 195, senior
Wide Receiver
Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central, 6-3, 180, senior
Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township, 5-10, 165, junior
Zach Paczewski, Dallas, 5-8, 175, senior
Braden Reed, Pope John Paul II, 5-10, 165, junior
Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt, 6-1, 190, senior
Tight End
Ean Winchester, Twin Valley, 6-2, 265, senior
Offensive Line
Kevin Heywood, Pope John Paul II, 6-8, 305, senior
Paul McClune, Twin Valley, 6-4, 295, senior
Collin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 6-3, 307, senior
Courtney Dunn, McKeesport, 6-3, 260, senior
Dyson Delaney, Jersey Shore, 6-3, 290, senior
Athlete
Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore, 5-8, 180, junior
Zack Fox, Nanticoke Area, 5-8, 185, senior
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central, 5-8, 185, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
TJ Boccella, Pope John Paul II, 6-1, 210, senior
Jaidyn Johnson, Nanticoke Area, 6-3, 220, senior
Zach Mell, Big Spring, 6-3, 225, senior
Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin Area, 6-2, 230, junior
Linebacker
Cam Lindsey, Aliquippa, 6-2, 210, senior
Bo Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 5-10, 182, sophomore
Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove, 5-10, 175, junior
Alex Tatsch, Latrobe, 6-3, 210, junior
Gianni Marino, Valley View, 6-2, 210, junior
Defensive Back
Arison Walker, Aliquippa, 5-9, 171, junior
Caleb Hicks, Selinsgrove, 6-1, 185, senior
Chase Pensyl, Shamokin Area, 5-8, 150, junior
Bode Sipel, Manheim Central, 5-11, 185, senior
Specialist
Brady Mapes, North Pocono, 5-6, 150, senior
Rowan Laubach, Dallas, 5-7, 160, junior
Athlete
Chase Regan, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 185, senior
Jasper Shepps, Juniata, 6-1, 170, sophomore
Keith Oates III, East Pennsboro, 6-0, 205, senior