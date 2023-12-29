Twin Valley's Ean Winchester, Paul McClune earn All-State honors in football

Dec. 29—It was a historic season for Twin Valley on the football field.

The Raiders won a school-record 10 games, shared the Lancaster-Lebanon Section 3 title and hosted a District 3 semifinal for the first time.

Now, Twin Valley has a pair of All-State selections for the first time.

Tight end Ean Winchester and offensive guard Paul McClune were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 4A All-State team, which was announced Friday.

Winchester, a 6-2, 265-pound senior, was a key part of an offense as a blocker. He also had 18 catches for 187 yards and carried the ball 30 times for 201 yards and 11 touchdowns.

McClune, a 6-4, 295-pound senior, helped the Raiders (10-2) average 312 rushing yards and 400.5 total yards per game, which led L-L Section 3. He has committed to Navy.

2023 PFW 4A ALL-STATE TEAM

Co-Player of the Year: Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa; Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt

Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Quentin Goode, Aliquippa, 5-9, 182, senior

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt, 6-2, 215, junior

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central, 6-0, 190, senior

Jake Wolfe, Montour, 6-1, 185, senior

Running Back

Tiqwai "Tikey" Hayes, Aliquippa, 6-0, 197, junior

Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove, 5-10, 194, senior

Aaron Crossley, Wyoming Area, 5-11, 210, senior

Jake Williams, ELCO, 5-11, 180, senior

Boyd Skarbek, Pope John Paul II, 5-11, 195, senior

Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central, 6-3, 180, senior

Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township, 5-10, 165, junior

Zach Paczewski, Dallas, 5-8, 175, senior

Braden Reed, Pope John Paul II, 5-10, 165, junior

Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt, 6-1, 190, senior

Tight End

Ean Winchester, Twin Valley, 6-2, 265, senior

Offensive Line

Kevin Heywood, Pope John Paul II, 6-8, 305, senior

Paul McClune, Twin Valley, 6-4, 295, senior

Collin Melhorn, Selinsgrove, 6-3, 307, senior

Courtney Dunn, McKeesport, 6-3, 260, senior

Dyson Delaney, Jersey Shore, 6-3, 290, senior

Athlete

Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore, 5-8, 180, junior

Zack Fox, Nanticoke Area, 5-8, 185, senior

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central, 5-8, 185, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

TJ Boccella, Pope John Paul II, 6-1, 210, senior

Jaidyn Johnson, Nanticoke Area, 6-3, 220, senior

Zach Mell, Big Spring, 6-3, 225, senior

Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin Area, 6-2, 230, junior

Linebacker

Cam Lindsey, Aliquippa, 6-2, 210, senior

Bo Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 5-10, 182, sophomore

Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove, 5-10, 175, junior

Alex Tatsch, Latrobe, 6-3, 210, junior

Gianni Marino, Valley View, 6-2, 210, junior

Defensive Back

Arison Walker, Aliquippa, 5-9, 171, junior

Caleb Hicks, Selinsgrove, 6-1, 185, senior

Chase Pensyl, Shamokin Area, 5-8, 150, junior

Bode Sipel, Manheim Central, 5-11, 185, senior

Specialist

Brady Mapes, North Pocono, 5-6, 150, senior

Rowan Laubach, Dallas, 5-7, 160, junior

Athlete

Chase Regan, Bishop McDevitt, 6-0, 185, senior

Jasper Shepps, Juniata, 6-1, 170, sophomore

Keith Oates III, East Pennsboro, 6-0, 205, senior